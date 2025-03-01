tiprankstipranks
Company Announcements

Acushnet Holdings’ Earnings Call Highlights Growth Amid Challenges

Acushnet Holdings’ Earnings Call Highlights Growth Amid Challenges

Acushnet Holdings ((GOLF)) has held its Q4 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Acushnet Holdings Reports Strong Financial Performance Amid Challenges

The recent earnings call for Acushnet Holdings highlighted a robust financial performance for 2024, marked by growth in sales and adjusted EBITDA. The company demonstrated strategic investments and increased shareholder returns. However, the call also acknowledged challenges such as declining FootJoy sales and macroeconomic issues in key international markets.

Fourth Quarter Sales Growth

Acushnet delivered impressive fourth-quarter sales of $445 million, marking an 8% increase for the period. This growth was primarily driven by strong golf equipment sales, particularly in Titleist GT Metals, and double-digit gains in gear, showcasing the company’s solid market position.

Full Year Financial Performance

For the full year 2024, Acushnet achieved sales of $2.46 billion, reflecting a 4% gain on a constant currency basis. The company also reported an adjusted EBITDA of $404 million, a 7.5% increase, underscoring its strong financial health and operational efficiency.

Dividend Increase

In a move to reward shareholders, Acushnet’s Board approved a 9% increase in the quarterly dividend payout for 2025, raising it to $0.235 per share. This marks the eighth consecutive annual increase since 2017, highlighting the company’s commitment to returning value to its investors.

Strong Golf Equipment Segment

The Titleist Golf Equipment segment reported a 7% increase in net sales for the year, with double-digit growth in golf clubs. The segment’s strong performance was evident across all regions, led by the U.S. and Japan, indicating a healthy demand for Acushnet’s products.

Healthy Golfer Participation

The U.S. saw a 2% increase in rounds played in 2024, reaching a record 543 million. The golfer base also expanded by 6% to 28.1 million, reflecting a growing interest in golf and supporting Acushnet’s market growth.

FootJoy Sales Decline

Despite gains in the U.S., FootJoy sales declined by 2% for the year due to challenges in international markets. This highlights the need for strategic adjustments to address regional market dynamics.

Softness in Asia’s Titleist Apparel Market

The Asia-specific Titleist apparel market experienced continued softness, impacting overall performance. This suggests a need for targeted strategies to bolster sales in this region.

Macroeconomic Challenges

Acushnet faces persistent macroeconomic challenges in key regions outside the U.S., which are impacting growth expectations. This underscores the importance of navigating global economic conditions to sustain growth.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Acushnet is planning for a 2.6% to 4.6% growth in net sales in 2025 on a constant currency basis. The company intends to continue investing in global fitting networks, digital commerce, and the Titleist Performance Institute, aiming to drive future growth and enhance its market position.

In conclusion, Acushnet Holdings’ earnings call reflected a positive sentiment with strong financial results and strategic initiatives aimed at sustaining growth. Despite facing challenges in certain segments and regions, the company remains focused on leveraging opportunities and enhancing shareholder value.

