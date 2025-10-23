Acumentis Appoints New Company Secretary

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Acumentis Group Limited ( (AU:ACU) ) is now available.

Acumentis Group Limited has announced the appointment of Meera De Almaida-John as the new Company Secretary, succeeding John Wise who is retiring. The board expressed gratitude for Wise’s contributions and looks forward to De Almaida-John’s leadership in governance and compliance. This change is expected to ensure continued effective communication with the ASX and maintain the company’s operational integrity.

Acumentis Group Limited is an independent, locally owned, ASX-listed property valuation company in Australia. It provides commercial and residential valuations, research, and property advice to a wide range of clients, including homeowners, investors, developers, and lenders. The company operates 45 offices with over 300 staff across metropolitan and regional locations, offering services to major banks, financial institutions, property developers, government entities, and more.

