Acumen Pharmaceuticals Announces New President and CEO

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has appointed James Doherty as its President and Chief Development Officer, effective February 1, 2024, coinciding with Daniel O’Connell assuming the role of Chief Executive Officer. Doherty brings extensive experience from Sage Therapeutics, where he served in various capacities, most recently as Chief Development Officer, and has a strong background in neuroscience research with prior leadership roles at AstraZeneca. He holds a B.A. in Biology and a Ph.D. in Neurobiology and has no familial ties or material interests with the company’s executives or directors.

