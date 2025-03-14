ActivEX Limited Reports Half-Year Financials and Strategic Joint Venture

ActivEX Limited ( (AU:AIV) ) has provided an update.

ActivEX Limited reported a financial loss of $352,589 for the half year ending December 31, 2024, with capitalized exploration and evaluation expenditure totaling $102,512. The company maintains a cash balance of $209,133 and has access to an undrawn loan facility of $2.84 million, ensuring adequate funding for future operations. A significant development is the joint venture agreement with HK Create Capital Investment Group for the Gilberton Gold Project, where HKCCIG will acquire a 75.5% stake for $1 million, potentially reducing to 65% if further investment is not made. Drilling results from the project highlight promising gold findings, which could enhance ActivEX’s industry positioning and stakeholder value.

More about ActivEX Limited

ActivEX Limited is a leading company in mineral exploration, focusing on discovering high-value mineral resources. The company is committed to sustainability and innovation, aiming to deliver lasting value to its shareholders and positively impact the communities where it operates.

