Activeport Group Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Activeport Group Limited ( (AU:ATV) ) has provided an update.

Activeport Group Limited has announced the quotation of 54,545 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code ATV, effective November 10, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its market presence and provide additional value to its stakeholders.

More about Activeport Group Limited

Activeport Group Limited operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing software solutions for network management and optimization. The company targets businesses seeking to enhance their network performance and efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 20,360,365

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$23.25M

