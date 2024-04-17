ActiveOps PLC Welcomes New Major Shareholder

ActiveOps plc (GB:AOM) has released an update.

ActiveOps PLC has reported a significant change in share ownership, with investment firm Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now holding 5.129% of the company’s voting rights after an acquisition. The threshold was crossed on April 15, 2024, with ActiveOps being notified the following day. This update is likely to interest shareholders and potential investors as it indicates a notable shift in the company’s investment profile.

