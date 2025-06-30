Active Biotech Highlights Positive LION Study Results for Laquinimod Eye Drops

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Active Biotech AB ( (SE:ACTI) ) has shared an update.

Active Biotech announced the availability of an interview with investigators from the LION study, which evaluated the ocular biodistribution of laquinimod eye drops. The study’s positive results support the initiation of a phase II/III clinical program for treating uveitis, highlighting the company’s efforts to find a development partner for further clinical advancement in eye disorders.

More about Active Biotech AB

Active Biotech AB is a biotechnology company focused on developing first-in-class immunomodulatory treatments for oncology and immunology indications. Their portfolio includes projects such as tasquinimod for myelofibrosis and laquinimod for inflammatory eye disorders, with a core focus on hematological malignancies and eye diseases.

YTD Price Performance: 75.93%

Average Trading Volume: 32,519,021

Current Market Cap: SEK233.7M

