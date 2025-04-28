Active Biotech AB Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Active Biotech AB ( (SE:ACTI) ) has issued an announcement.

Active Biotech AB has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for May 28, 2025, where shareholders will discuss key resolutions including the re-election of board members and auditors, and the decision to carry forward the company’s accumulated loss without distributing dividends. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it addresses the company’s governance and financial strategy moving forward.

Active Biotech AB is a Swedish company operating in the biotechnology industry, focusing on developing pharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

