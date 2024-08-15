Activation Group Declares Interim Dividend

Activation Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:9919) has released an update.

Activation Group Holdings Limited has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.02 per share for the six-month period ending on 30 June 2024, with the ex-dividend date set for 30 August 2024 and the payment date on 17 September 2024. The announcement comes amidst a stable financial outlook for the company, aiming to reward shareholders for their continued investment.

For further insights into HK:9919 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.