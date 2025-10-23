Actinogen Medical to Host Webinar on Progress and Future Milestones

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Actinogen Medical ( (AU:ACW) ) has shared an announcement.

Actinogen Medical announced a live webinar scheduled for October 28, 2025, where CEO Dr. Steven Gourlay and other leaders will discuss the company’s recent progress and upcoming milestones. The company is advancing its clinical trials for Xanamem, a promising therapy for Alzheimer’s Disease and Depression, with significant developments expected in 2026. This announcement highlights Actinogen’s commitment to addressing unmet medical needs in neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, potentially impacting its market position and offering hope for stakeholders seeking new treatments.

More about Actinogen Medical

Actinogen Medical is an ASX-listed biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases linked to dysregulated brain cortisol. Their primary product, Xanamem, is being developed as a treatment for Alzheimer’s Disease, Depression, and potentially other conditions like Fragile X Syndrome. The company aims to address the substantial unmet medical need for effective treatments for cognitive dysfunction and behavioral abnormalities associated with these diseases.

Average Trading Volume: 2,700,350

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$98.44M

