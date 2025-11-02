Actinogen Medical Showcases Alzheimer’s Treatment Progress at BIO-Europe 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Actinogen Medical ( (AU:ACW) ).

Actinogen Medical announced its participation at the BIO-Europe 2025 conference in Vienna, where its executives will engage with international investors and potential biopharma partners to discuss their late-stage clinical trial program for Alzheimer’s disease. The company is conducting a pivotal phase 2b/3 trial for Alzheimer’s, with interim results expected early next year and final results in late 2026. This conference provides an opportunity to explore regional collaborations to accelerate the development of Xanamem, which has shown promising results in controlling elevated cortisol levels in the brain, a factor linked to Alzheimer’s progression and depressive symptoms.

Actinogen Medical is an ASX-listed biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases linked to dysregulated brain cortisol. Their lead compound, Xanamem, is being developed as a treatment for Alzheimer’s Disease and Depression, with potential future studies on Fragile X Syndrome and other conditions. The company aims to address the substantial unmet medical need for improved treatments for cognitive dysfunction and behavioral abnormalities.

YTD Price Performance: 40.0%

Average Trading Volume: 2,914,458

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$111.1M

