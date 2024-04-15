Actinogen Medical Launches Alzheimer’s Trial

Actinogen Medical Limited (AU:ACW) has released an update.

Actinogen Medical has announced the initiation of their phase 2b XanaMIA clinical trial, testing the efficacy of Xanamem in treating mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease. The trial will involve 220 participants and aims to confirm Xanamem as a safe and effective treatment, with results expected by the first half of 2026. The trial, starting in Australia and expanding to the USA, will also assess cognitive function and the ability to perform daily tasks among other secondary endpoints.

