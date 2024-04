Actinogen Medical Limited (AU:ACW) has released an update.

Actinogen Medical Limited has announced the cancellation of over 5.4 million ordinary shares as a result of an employee share scheme buy-back. The cessation of these securities took effect on April 15, 2024. This move could signal strategic financial changes within the company that may interest investors.

