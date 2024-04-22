Actinogen Medical Advances Cognitive Treatment Trial

Actinogen Medical Limited (AU:ACW) has released an update.

Actinogen Medical has completed enrolling 167 participants for its XanaCIDD phase 2a clinical trial aimed at treating cognitive impairment in major depressive disorder (MDD) patients. The trial is evaluating the efficacy of Xanamem, an oral therapy designed to enhance cognitive function by regulating brain cortisol levels, with results expected in early Q3. This research could pave the way for Xanamem’s use in addressing cognitive issues in various neuropsychiatric conditions, including Alzheimer’s and schizophrenia.

For further insights into AU:ACW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.