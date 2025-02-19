Acrux Extends Deadline for Attaching Options Offer

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

An announcement from Acrux Limited ( (AU:ACR) ) is now available.

Acrux Limited announced an extension of the closing date for its offer of free Attaching Options to subscribers of its Share Placement and Share Purchase Plan. Originally set to close on 17 February 2025, the deadline has been extended to 31 March 2025, allowing subscribers more time to accept the offer. This decision could enhance stakeholder engagement and potentially increase participation in the offer, which aligns with Acrux’s strategic focus on expanding its market presence.

More about Acrux Limited

Acrux Limited is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing topical pharmaceuticals, leveraging 25 years of experience and in-house facilities. The company has successfully launched several topically applied pharmaceutical products in the US and Europe and is currently developing a range of generic products for the US market. Acrux emphasizes collaboration and is open to partnerships and product development opportunities.

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $8.24M

