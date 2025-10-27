Acrivon Therapeutics Advances Phase 2 Study for Endometrial Cancer Treatment

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. ((ACRV)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. is conducting a Phase 2 study titled ‘A Phase 2 Study of ACR-368 Therapy in Subjects With Endometrial Cancer.’ The study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of ACR-368, either as a standalone treatment or in combination with ultra-low dose gemcitabine (ULDG), in patients with endometrial adenocarcinoma. This research is significant as it explores potential new treatments for a common type of endometrial cancer.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests ACR-368, an experimental drug, and ULDG, which sensitizes tumor cells. The OncoSignature diagnostic test is used to predict drug sensitivity based on tumor biopsies.

Study Design: This interventional study is non-randomized with a parallel assignment model. It includes three experimental arms based on OncoSignature test results, with no masking involved. The primary purpose is treatment-focused.

Study Timeline: The study began on August 29, 2022, with the latest update submitted on September 19, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely updates for stakeholders.

Market Implications: The ongoing study could influence Acrivon Therapeutics’ stock performance positively if successful results are achieved, potentially boosting investor confidence. In a competitive landscape, advancements in endometrial cancer treatment could position Acrivon favorably against competitors.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

