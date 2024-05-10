Acorn Capital Takes Substantial Stake in Aroa Biosurgery

Aroa Biosurgery Ltd (AU:ARX) has released an update.

Acorn Capital Ltd has emerged as a substantial holder in Aroa Biosurgery Limited, wielding a 5.02% voting power through its management of various investment funds. The company acquired this position with a total of 17,278,636 voting securities across different nominee accounts. This development could signal confidence in Aroa Biosurgery’s prospects and a strategic move by Acorn Capital in the biomedical sector.

