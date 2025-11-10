ACNB Highlights Q3 2025 Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

ACNB ( (ACNB) ) has shared an announcement.

ACNB Corporation has released an investor presentation detailing its financial performance and strategic initiatives as of the third quarter of 2025. The company highlights its strong capital position, stable asset quality, and focus on expense management to support growth and customer experience improvement. The presentation also notes the successful acquisition of Traditions Bancorp, Inc. in early 2025, contributing to its market presence and profitability.

The most recent analyst rating on (ACNB) stock is a Buy with a $52.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ACNB stock, see the ACNB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ACNB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ACNB is a Outperform.

ACNB’s overall stock score is driven by its solid financial performance, particularly in revenue growth and cash flow generation. However, declining profitability margins and mixed technical indicators slightly offset these strengths. The reasonable valuation supports the stock’s attractiveness, but the absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits further insights.

To see Spark’s full report on ACNB stock, click here.

More about ACNB

ACNB Corporation is a financial holding company operating in the Mid-Atlantic region, primarily through ACNB Bank and ACNB Insurance Services. The company serves businesses and communities in Pennsylvania and Maryland, including the Gettysburg region and the Greater Baltimore area, focusing on commercial financial services.

Average Trading Volume: 19,732

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $487.9M

Learn more about ACNB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue