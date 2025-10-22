Acme United Reports Modest Sales Growth in Q3 2025

Acme United Corporation. ( (ACU) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Acme United Corporation. presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Acme United Corporation is a global supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology, serving markets such as schools, homes, offices, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial sectors. The company is known for its leading brands including First Aid Only®, Westcott®, and Spill Magic®.

Acme United Corporation reported a 2% increase in net sales for the third quarter of 2025, reaching $49.1 million compared to $48.2 million in the same period last year. Despite this growth in sales, the company experienced a 14% decline in net income, attributed to a higher effective tax rate this year compared to last.

Key financial highlights include a 3% increase in operating income and a reduction in bank debt, positioning the company for future growth. The U.S. segment saw a modest 1% increase in net sales, while European sales surged by 13% in U.S. dollars. Canadian sales also showed strong growth, with a 5% increase in the quarter. The gross margin improved slightly to 39.1% from 38.5% in the previous year.

Looking ahead, Acme United’s management remains optimistic about the company’s growth prospects, particularly in the first aid segment. The company continues to focus on reducing debt and leveraging its strong balance sheet to pursue both internal growth and potential acquisitions.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue