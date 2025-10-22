Acme International Holdings Limited Relocates Principal Business Office in Hong Kong

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Acme International Holdings Limited ( (HK:1870) ) just unveiled an update.

Acme International Holdings Limited has announced a change in its principal place of business in Hong Kong, effective from October 22, 2025. The new location will be at the same address as the company’s head office, indicating a strategic consolidation of its operations. This move may streamline business processes and improve operational efficiency, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning and stakeholder relationships positively.

More about Acme International Holdings Limited

Acme International Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability. It operates in various sectors, although specific industries and primary products or services are not detailed in the announcement.

Average Trading Volume: 4,666,209

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$473.8M

