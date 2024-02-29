ACI Worldwide Enhances Financial Flexibility and Board Expertise

ACI Worldwide (ACIW) has shared an announcement.

ACI Worldwide, Inc. has revamped its financial structure by entering into an Amendment that secures a $500 million term loan and a $600 million revolving credit facility, with extended maturity to February 2029, subject to conditions. The credit facilities offer flexible borrowing options with competitive interest rates and include provisions for standby letters of credit and swingline loans. Additionally, ACI Worldwide has appointed two new independent directors, Katrinka McCallum and Juan Benitez, bringing extensive experience from their previous roles in enterprise software and technology leadership to the company’s board.

