Achari Ventures Corp I Extends Business Combination Deadline

Achari Ventures Corp I (AVHI) has released an update.

Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I has exercised its option to extend the deadline for completing its initial business combination by one month, moving the date from February 19, 2024, to March 19, 2024. This marks the second of potentially six extensions allowed by the company’s governing documents. To facilitate this extension, the company has contributed an additional $22,037.64 to its trust account, using external funds to maintain working capital, bringing the trust account’s total to approximately $6.12 million as of February 21, 2024.

