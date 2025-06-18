ACG Metals Gains ‘Buy’ Rating from Berenberg and Canaccord

Confident Investing Starts Here:

ACG Metals Limited Class A ( (GB:ACG) ) has provided an announcement.

ACG Metals Limited has announced that Berenberg and Canaccord, two leading investment banks, have initiated equity research coverage on the company, giving it a ‘Buy’ rating. This coverage is expected to enhance ACG’s visibility within the investment community as it transitions the Gediktepe Mine from gold oxide to copper sulphide production, supported by a US$146 million expansion. The coverage is seen as a significant step in ACG’s growth strategy, providing independent insights into its operations and market positioning, and is anticipated to aid in delivering long-term value to shareholders.

More about ACG Metals Limited Class A

ACG Metals Limited is focused on consolidating the copper industry through strategic acquisitions, emphasizing best-in-class environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices and a low carbon footprint. The company acquired the Gediktepe Mine in September 2024, which is set to transition to primary copper and zinc production by 2026, aiming for an annual copper equivalent production of 20-25 kt. ACG’s team has extensive M&A experience and a strong commitment to ESG principles.

Average Trading Volume: 3,649

Current Market Cap: £111M

