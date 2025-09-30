Aceso Life Science Group Resolves Going Concern Issues with Strategic Refinancing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Aceso Life Science Group Limited ( (HK:0474) ) has shared an announcement.

Aceso Life Science Group Limited has addressed its going concern issues by refinancing or extending most of its outstanding debts and settling others through asset realization. The company has successfully refinanced its UK Loan, securing a new loan to fund additional capital expenditures, which resolves previous financial uncertainties and strengthens its financial position.

More about Aceso Life Science Group Limited

Aceso Life Science Group Limited operates in the life sciences industry, focusing on improving health through innovative solutions. The company is involved in various sectors, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and healthcare services, aiming to enhance its market presence and financial stability.

Average Trading Volume: 28,927,147

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$383.9M

