Aceso Life Science Group Pursues Refinancing for 2018 Facility Agreement

Aceso Life Science Group Limited ( (HK:0474) ) has issued an update.

Aceso Life Science Group Limited announced a non-legally binding term sheet for the potential refinancing of its 2018 Facility Agreement. The refinancing aims to address outstanding amounts and support additional capital investments in the company’s commercial properties. While negotiations continue, the outcome remains uncertain, and stakeholders are advised to exercise caution.

More about Aceso Life Science Group Limited

Aceso Life Science Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the life sciences industry. The company focuses on leveraging its commercial properties for capital investment, particularly in locations such as London, United Kingdom.

Average Trading Volume: 1,299,655

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$155M

