Acesian Partners Appoints New Independent Director

Acesian Partners Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Quek Pok Yeow, Stephen, as an Independent Director and his additional roles in the company’s various committees. This appointment has led to a reformation of the Board and Board Committees, with Mr. Quek taking up positions as the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, and as a member of the Audit and Nominating Committees. These changes are in accordance with the Catalist Rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.

