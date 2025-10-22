ACDC Metals Unveils Promising REE Results at Goschen Central

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ACDC Metals Ltd ( (AU:ADC) ) has issued an announcement.

ACDC Metals Ltd has announced promising results from its expanded mineralogy program at the Goschen Central Project, highlighting high monazite and xenotime content with significant magnetic REE values. This development comes amid increased global interest in REE, especially following a framework agreement between the USA and Australia, positioning ACDC Metals as a key player in supplying critical minerals. The results, which include high-grade zones with attractive mineral assemblages, will enhance geological confidence and support the company’s strategy to capitalize on market opportunities.

ACDC Metals Ltd is an Australian company focused on the exploration and development of rare earth elements (REE) and heavy mineral sands. The company is engaged in projects that aim to supply sustainably sourced critical minerals, with a particular emphasis on the Goschen Central Heavy Mineral Sand and Rare Earth Element Project in western Victoria.

Average Trading Volume: 186,938

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$7.19M

