ACDC Metals Unveils Promising Drill Results

ACDC Metals Ltd. has successfully completed a 9,300-meter aircore drilling program, uncovering high-grade mineralisation at its Goschen Central project, and has initiated pilot plant work at Mineral Technologies Ltd. The company’s scoping study outcomes and positive drill results are paving the way for an updated JORC resource estimate expected in the third quarter of 2024, showcasing significant progress since its initial public offering.

