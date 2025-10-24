ACDC Metals Ltd Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ACDC Metals Ltd ( (AU:ADC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

ACDC Metals Ltd has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 25, 2025, in Melbourne. Shareholders are encouraged to submit proxy forms online or by post before the deadline to ensure their participation in the meeting. The company is not sending hard copies of the meeting notice, urging shareholders to access it online, reflecting a shift towards digital communication.

More about ACDC Metals Ltd

ACDC Metals Ltd is a company operating in the metals industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code ‘ADC’.

Average Trading Volume: 202,792

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$7.19M

