Accor Initiates 200 Million Euro Share Buyback Program

Accor SA ( (FR:AC) ) has provided an announcement.

Accor has launched a 200 million euro tranche of its planned 440 million euro share buyback program for 2025. This initiative is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value, with the repurchased shares intended for cancellation, potentially impacting the company’s stock market performance and investor relations.

More about Accor SA

Accor is a global leader in the hospitality industry, offering a wide range of services including hotel stays, dining, wellness, and coworking spaces across more than 110 countries. With over 5,600 hotels and 10,000 restaurants and bars, Accor operates a diverse portfolio of around 45 brands, spanning from luxury to economy segments. The company is committed to responsible hospitality, focusing on business ethics, sustainable development, and diversity. Accor is a CAC 40 company, listed on Euronext Paris and the OTC market in the United States.

YTD Price Performance: 2.94%

Average Trading Volume: 344,904

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €11.41B

