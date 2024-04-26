Accesso Technology Schedules 2024 AGM

accesso Technology (GB:ACSO) has released an update.

Accesso Technology Group PLC, a leader in tech solutions for the leisure and entertainment sector, has released its Annual Report for the year ending December 31, 2023, and informed shareholders of the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for May 21, 2024. Shareholders can find the report and AGM details on the company’s website. The AGM will take place at the company’s headquarters in Twyford, Berkshire.

