Accelleron Industries AG Achieves Strong 2024 Growth

Accelleron Industries AG ( (ACLIF) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Accelleron Industries AG presented to its investors.

Accelleron Industries AG is a global leader in the design, manufacturing, and servicing of turbochargers and fuel injection equipment for heavy-duty applications, primarily serving the marine and energy sectors with a focus on decarbonization and digitalization.

In 2024, Accelleron Industries AG achieved significant financial milestones, surpassing USD 1 billion in revenue, marking an 11.8% increase from the previous year. The company’s growth was driven by the Medium & Low Speed segment, which capitalized on opportunities in new-fuel applications and servicing activities, while the High Speed segment saw growth in emergency power solutions for data centers.

Key financial highlights include a 17.4% increase in operational EBITA to USD 261.9 million, with an operational EBITA margin of 25.6%. Net income rose by 63.1% to USD 179.4 million, supported by reduced non-operational costs. The company also successfully issued its first bond, raising CHF 180 million, reflecting strong market confidence. Strategic acquisitions, such as OMC2 and True North Marine, bolstered Accelleron’s capabilities in fuel injection and digital solutions.

Looking forward, Accelleron remains optimistic about continued market momentum in the marine and energy industries, driven by growing demand and a focus on sustainable growth. The company plans to leverage its technological leadership and service excellence to capitalize on opportunities in decarbonization and digitalization, aiming for further expansion and profitability in 2025.

