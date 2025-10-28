Accelerate Resources Expands Gold Portfolio with Balagundi Project Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Accelerate Resources Ltd. ( (AU:AX8) ) has shared an announcement.

Accelerate Resources Limited has executed a binding earn-in agreement to acquire up to an 80% interest in the Balagundi Gold Project, located near Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. This strategic expansion consolidates a 27 km² landholding in a proven gold corridor, enhancing the company’s portfolio with significant exploration potential. Additionally, the company has completed a maiden RC drilling at Kanowna East, confirming gold mineralization, and identified a high-potential zone at Western Tiger. The divestment of a 75% stake in the Comet Gold Project to Caprice Resources allows Accelerate to retain a 25% interest, maintaining exposure to future exploration success.

More about Accelerate Resources Ltd.

Accelerate Resources Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration and development. The company is engaged in acquiring and developing gold projects, with a strategic emphasis on the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.79M

