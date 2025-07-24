Accel Group Holdings to Discuss Key Resolutions at Upcoming AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Accel Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:1283) ) has provided an announcement.

Accel Group Holdings Limited is holding its annual general meeting on September 18, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will cover several key resolutions including the adoption of financial statements, approval of a final dividend, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of auditors. Additionally, the board seeks authorization to manage share allotments, which could impact the company’s capital structure and shareholder value.

More about Accel Group Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 916,163

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.11B

For detailed information about 1283 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue