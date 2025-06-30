Accel Group Holdings Limited Updates Nomination Committee Composition

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

Accel Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:1283) ) has shared an update.

Accel Group Holdings Limited has announced a change in the composition of its Nomination Committee, effective from July 1, 2025. Ms. Tse Ka Wing, an independent non-executive Director and Chairman of the audit committee, will join the Nomination Committee, aligning with amendments to the Corporate Governance Code. This change aims to enhance the board’s effectiveness and diversity, reinforcing good corporate governance practices.

More about Accel Group Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 897,433

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.1B

For detailed information about 1283 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue