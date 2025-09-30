Accel Group Announces Acquisition of Target Company

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Accel Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:1283) ) has shared an announcement.

Accel Group Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced a discloseable transaction involving the acquisition of a target company. The acquisition, valued at HK$24,000,000, will be partially satisfied through cash and the issuance of consideration shares under a general mandate. This transaction will result in Accel Group holding 20% of the issued shares of the target company, subject to certain conditions being met. The acquisition is significant as it exceeds certain percentage ratios, making it subject to reporting and announcement requirements under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules.

Average Trading Volume: 664,140

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.09B

