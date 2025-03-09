ACC Limited Schedules Investor and Analyst Meeting

ACC Limited ( (IN:ACC) ) just unveiled an update.

ACC Limited has announced an upcoming interaction with investors and analysts scheduled for March 12, 2025, in Ahmedabad. This meeting is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to engage with stakeholders and provide insights into its operations and strategic direction, which could impact its market positioning and investor relations.

ACC Limited operates in the construction materials industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of cement and ready-mixed concrete. The company is headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, and is a part of the Adani Group.

