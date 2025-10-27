ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Advances Alzheimer’s Disease Psychosis Study with ACP-204

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ((ACAD)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is conducting a clinical study titled ‘A Master Protocol for Three Independent, Seamlessly Enrolling, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Efficacy and Safety Studies of ACP-204 in Adults With Alzheimer’s Disease Psychosis.’ The study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of ACP-204, a treatment for Alzheimer’s Disease Psychosis (ADP), through three independent substudies. This research is significant as it addresses a critical need for effective treatments in ADP.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests ACP-204, a drug acting as a selective antagonist/inverse agonist of the serotonin receptor subtype 2A. It is administered in doses of 30 mg and 60 mg, with a placebo group for comparison, aiming to alleviate symptoms of ADP.

Study Design: This interventional study is randomized with a parallel assignment model. It employs quadruple masking, meaning that participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are blinded. The primary purpose is treatment, focusing on the therapeutic potential of ACP-204.

Study Timeline: The study began on November 27, 2023, with primary completion expected in the future. The latest update was submitted on October 22, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and upcoming results.

Market Implications: This update could positively influence ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ stock performance by demonstrating progress in addressing ADP. The study’s success may enhance investor confidence and position ACADIA favorably against competitors in the Alzheimer’s treatment market.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

