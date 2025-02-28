Acadia Healthcare Secures New $1 Billion Credit Facility

An update from Acadia Healthcare ( (ACHC) ) is now available.

On February 28, 2025, Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. entered into a new Credit Agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., establishing a $1 billion senior secured revolving credit facility and a $650 million senior secured term loan facility, both maturing on February 28, 2030. This agreement replaces the previous credit arrangement from March 2021 and is designed to refinance existing obligations, with options for incremental facilities upon meeting certain conditions. The agreement includes financial covenants and security provisions, impacting the company’s financial strategy and operational flexibility.

More about Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. operates in the healthcare industry, providing behavioral health services. The company focuses on offering a range of mental health and addiction treatment services across various facilities.

YTD Price Performance: -1.25%

Average Trading Volume: 1,518,315

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.74B

See more insights into ACHC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.