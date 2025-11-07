Acadia Healthcare Reports Q3 Revenue Growth Amid Challenges

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. ( (ACHC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. operates as a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services, managing acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment centers, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers across the United States and Puerto Rico.

In its latest earnings report, Acadia Healthcare reported a revenue increase to $851.6 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $815.6 million in the same period of 2024. Despite the revenue growth, the company’s net income saw a decline to $36.2 million from $68.1 million in the previous year, reflecting increased operating expenses and legal settlements.

Key financial highlights include a significant rise in revenue from acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which contributed $471.5 million to the total revenue. However, the company faced challenges with increased expenses, including a $42.9 million charge for transaction, legal, and other costs. Additionally, the company has been actively managing its debt, with long-term debt increasing to $2.28 billion from $1.88 billion at the end of 2024.

Looking ahead, Acadia Healthcare remains focused on expanding its network of facilities and improving operational efficiencies. The management is optimistic about future growth opportunities, despite ongoing legal proceedings and regulatory investigations that may impact the company’s financial performance.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue