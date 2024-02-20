Acacia Research Expands Energy Assets in Texas, Oklahoma

Acacia Research Corp. (ACTG) has released an update.

Benchmark Energy II, LLC, a subsidiary of Acacia Research Corporation, has reached an agreement to acquire upstream assets and related facilities from Revolution Resources and its affiliates for $145 million, with customary post-closing adjustments. The transaction, expected to close in Q2 2024, involves a mix of cash on hand, new credit, and partner contributions, with the Company’s interest in Benchmark post-deal anticipated to be approximately 73.1%. Terms include a deposit into escrow and provisions for termination rights and customary closing conditions. The deal aims to enhance Benchmark’s footprint in the Texas and Oklahoma energy sectors.

