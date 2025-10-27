Acacia Research Corp. Advances in Neurodegenerative Disease Treatment Study

Acacia Research Corp. ((ACTG)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: The clinical study titled Effects of Transcranial Ultrasound Stimulation (TUS) on Neurological and Cognitive Outcomes in Neurodegenerative Diseases aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of transcranial focused ultrasound neuromodulation. The study focuses on improving neural function, cognitive and behavioral performance, and quality of life for patients with neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

Intervention/Treatment: The intervention being tested is a device-based treatment known as transcranial focused ultrasound modulation. This experimental treatment targets brain regions involved in disease pathology to potentially enhance neurological outcomes.

Study Design: This is an interventional study with a single-group assignment. There is no masking involved, meaning all participants and researchers are aware of the treatment being administered. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

Study Timeline: The study began on September 26, 2025, with the latest update submitted on the same date. These dates are crucial as they mark the commencement of participant recruitment and the most recent information available about the study’s progress.

Market Implications: This study update could positively influence Acacia Research Corp.’s stock performance by showcasing their involvement in innovative treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. As the study progresses, investor sentiment may improve, particularly if preliminary results are promising. Competitors in the neurodegenerative treatment space may also be closely monitoring these developments.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

