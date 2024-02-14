Acacia Research Appoints Martin McNulty as Permanent CEO

Acacia Research Corp. (ACTG) has released an update.

Acacia Research Corporation has solidified its leadership by officially appointing Martin D. McNulty, Jr. as the permanent CEO after his interim tenure since November 2022. McNulty’s new compensation includes a $500,000 annual salary, potential annual bonuses, and stock-related payments based on the company’s performance metrics. Additionally, his employment terms cover severance benefits and restrictions post-employment. McNulty’s experience has also led to his appointment as a director on the expanded Board, reinforcing the company’s confidence in his abilities to steer its strategic direction.

For further insights into ACTG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.