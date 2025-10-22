ABx Group to Expand High-Grade Rare Earths Drilling in Tasmania

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

ABx Group Limited ( (AU:ABX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

ABx Group Limited has announced the commencement of a new drilling campaign at its T8 Rare Earths discovery in Tasmania, set to begin on November 10. This initiative aims to expand the high-grade rare earth elements mineralization discovered earlier, particularly focusing on dysprosium and terbium, which are in high demand due to their critical role in various technologies. The company’s strategic position is bolstered by China’s restrictions on rare earth exports, highlighting ABx’s potential as a significant player in the global market. The drilling program is designed to be low-cost and low-impact, ensuring minimal disruption to the grazing land where these resources are located.

More about ABx Group Limited

ABx Group Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of rare earth elements (REE) resources. The company is particularly involved in the extraction of dysprosium (Dy) and terbium (Tb), which are critical for various technologies, including military applications and renewable energy solutions. ABx Group has established relationships with processing operations in the USA, aiming to supply rare earth feedstock for strategic projects.

Average Trading Volume: 2,338,943

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$22.05M

For a thorough assessment of ABX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue