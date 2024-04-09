ABx Group Reports Cessation of Options

ABx Group Limited (AU:ABX) has released an update.

ABx Group Limited has announced the cessation of 84,375 securities, specifically options expiring on June 1, 2028, due to the non-fulfillment of required conditions as of April 2, 2024. This development may interest investors monitoring the company’s capital structure and future growth prospects. The announcement serves as an important update on the company’s issued capital.

