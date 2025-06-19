ABx Group Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest update is out from ABx Group Limited ( (AU:ABX) ).

ABx Group Limited has announced the application for quotation of 948,413 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is part of a transaction previously announced to the market, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance its capital structure and market presence.

Average Trading Volume: 159,992

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$10.04M

