ABx Group Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities

Confident Investing Starts Here:
- Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions
- Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter
The latest update is out from ABx Group Limited ( (AU:ABX) ).
ABx Group Limited has announced the application for quotation of 948,413 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is part of a transaction previously announced to the market, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance its capital structure and market presence.
More about ABx Group Limited
Average Trading Volume: 159,992
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell
Current Market Cap: A$10.04M
Learn more about ABX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles:
Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.Report an Issue