ABx Group Limited Announces Cessation of Securities

ABx Group Limited ( (AU:ABX) ) has issued an announcement.

ABx Group Limited has announced the cessation of 150,000 securities due to the lapse of conditional rights, as the conditions were not met or became incapable of being satisfied. This development may impact the company’s capital structure and could have implications for stakeholders, reflecting the challenges in meeting certain operational conditions.

More about ABx Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 204,871

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$9.32M

