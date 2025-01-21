abrdn Reports Growth in AUMA and Transformation Progress in 2024

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts and uncover their success rate and average return.

An update from abrdn ( (GB:ABDN) ) is now available.

abrdn plc, a leading investment company, reported a 3% increase in its assets under management and administration (AUMA) to £511 billion in 2024, driven by positive market conditions and net inflows in its Investments and interactive investor divisions. The company saw significant progress in its transformation program, achieving cost savings and improvements in operating expenses, with a strong focus on growth and efficiency for 2025. The interactive investor segment notably doubled its net inflows to £5.7 billion, contributing to abrdn’s solid financial performance and market positioning.

More about abrdn

YTD Price Performance: -2.05%

Average Trading Volume: 4,241,598

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.46B

