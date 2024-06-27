abrdn Chairman Executes Shares Swap Deal

abrdn (GB:ABDN) has released an update.

Sir Douglas Flint, Chairman of abrdn plc, engaged in a stock transaction on June 27, 2024, where he sold and then repurchased 11,612 Ordinary Shares in the company, maintaining his total beneficial interest at 200,000 shares. The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange with the sale priced at 149.50p per share and the purchase at 149.22p per share. This financial maneuver allowed Sir Flint to transfer his shares into his ISA for presumably tax-advantaged purposes.

