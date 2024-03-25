AbraSilver’s Diablillos Project Boasts High Returns

AbraSilver Resource Corp. (TSE:ABRA) has released an update.

AbraSilver Resource Corp. has reported strong preliminary feasibility results for its Diablillos project in Argentina, showcasing a $494 million after-tax net present value and a 26% internal rate of return. The project expects to produce an average of 13.3 million ounces of silver-equivalent annually over a 13-year lifespan, with notably low all-in sustaining costs. Highlighted within the release are also potential for further economic enhancements, including a new phase of drilling and additional processing studies.

